TOPEKA (KSNT)- The seasonal hours for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is changing to weekends only in August.
Shawnee County Parks and Rec. has released that their hours will only run on weekends starting Aug. 6 to accommodate for seasonal amenities.
Major hour changes include the following:
- The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. for paddle boats, water trikes, canoe and kayak rentals through Sept. 11.
- Dornwood and Jackson Spray Park will remain open daily until Sept. 15.
- The Gage Park mini-train and carouse will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 30.