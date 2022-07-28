TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Parks and Recreation employee will be honored for his many years of service with a memorial plaque at the Gage Park carousel.

The memorial plaque honoring Billy “Lu” Griffiths will be dedicated at the old-fashioned carousel in Gage Park on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Griffiths passed away in 2021 in a home explosion near Holton caused by the accidental leaking and igniting of propane, according to a preliminary investigation.

Griffiths began his career in 1978 and remained through the merger of the Topeka and Shawnee County parks and recreation departments. His favorite project to work on was the Gage Park carousel, which is why his memorial plaque will be placed there.

Griffiths’ 40 years career in the department included a number of different positions, his most recent being a facilities supervisor for SCP+R. He retired from SCP+R in June of 2018 and passed in 2021.

His plaque will read:

“Lu was a dedicated and selfless employee for Parks & Recreation from 1978-2018. He was a devoted team member and park supervisor. Lu spent much of his time at Gage Park where he was able to care for the carousel which was his pride and joy. Through his dedication, our community continues to enjoy the merriment of this carousel.”