Partly cloudy and pleasant Tuesday, then warmer temperatures for midweek

This past weekend, we went back to Daylight Saving by setting clocks ahead one hour. Also, how about hitting our first official 70 of the season! The wind that brought that warm air to us Sunday was vicious at times with some reported gusts hitting 50mph.

Monday started with steady rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Heavier precipitation tapered to scattered showers by late afternoon as temps started dropping from west to east.

Today begins with colder air. It looks pleasant later with light breezes and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It may be the one day without any chance of rain for quite some time.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 55-60

Wind: S/SE 5-15

We may get a few spotty showers overnight…mainly between 1-6am. Temperatures may climb to the 62-65 degree range in the midweek period. The daytime hours might work out nicely. Scattered showers early Thursday may last a bit longer and not go east until mid to late morning.

As we get deeper in the week, sunshine may be limited. Temperatures will be lower and scattered showers are likely late Friday and early Saturday. It may be cold enough for snow to mix in occasionally.

It won’t be very pleasant for those off work or out of school for Spring Break with so many rain chances. Highs may only be in the 40s to low 50s over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday ahead of more showers early next week.

Today should be a pleasant mid-March day…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



