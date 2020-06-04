Peaceful protest held in Manhattan’s City Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters gathered in the heart of Manhattan today at City Park to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd Wednesday evening.

One organizer, Emmiley Springfield got emotional when talking about the turnout, “It makes me very emotional because it is a big deal, we all have to stand together, we cant separate, we all have to stand up for each other, we cant do it alone, I am fervor grateful and it makes me very emotional” she said.

People marched around City Park and then ended where they started near City Pool, singing songs of unity lead by the voice of Ka’Neisha Collins.

Ka’Neisha Collins leads a crowd in songs in Manhattan’s City Park.

“I learned those songs through a cadence in basic training, but it meant a lot to me especially when they talk about JFK and MLK considering them as leaders, I sing those songs to my sons when they hurt and cry, I sing it to them when they start crying because it makes them feel better, and its just beautiful so I sang that song today because I thought about my sons, what if it was them who got shot and got killed or murdered by police innocent un-armed black men” Collins said.

The protest marked a second day of people gathering in the Little Apple. On Tuesday thousands gathered at Triangle Park and marched down Bluemont AVE, both protests started and ended peacefully.

