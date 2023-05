TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a hit and run.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a hit and run at SW 21st St and SW Seabrook Ave just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to TPD, the vehicle drove away after hitting a pedestrian. All traffic should avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

27 News will have more information as it becomes available.