TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responded to a fire at the Meadowlark Apartments in south Topeka Thursday afternoon.

It started around 3:20 p.m. at 1701 SW 37th Terrace.

Fire damage was mostly contained to the apartment on the third floor that caught fire. There was also water damage in the the apartment below.

No one was hurt in the fire.