People on both sides of the legalization of medical marijuana speak out

Governor-elect Laura Kelly has expressed she is for the legalization of medical marijuana.

She recently told reporters she senses “some momentum” among lawmakers making it legal, with strict regulations. But it has people on both sides of the issue speaking out.

Lorri Smith has Stargardt Disease, causing her to progressively lose her vision.

“I’m losing vision drastically,” said Smith. “And will eventually be completely blind”

The Topeka woman’s eyeing pot to fix it. She said her doctor said it will allow her to see longer.

“That means to me that it can eventually help people with other degenerative diseases such as glaucoma, Stargardt Dystrophy,” said Smith. “Any kind of genetic, progressive diseases.”

Medical marijuana advocates said it can help with chronic pain, something she also suffers from.

We asked the state’s incoming governor what she thinks about pot during a debate just before the election.

“It has been clearly show that it has many benefits for young children with severe seizure disorders,” said Laura Kelly. “For folks in chronic pain. And for end-of-life youths.”

But some aren’t so sure that marijuana can actually help. Topeka doctor Eric Voth said medical marijuana can help with inflammation, but can be dangerous.

“A lot of the research that has been done on it is very inconclusive,” said Dr. Voth. “It’s like ‘maybe it can, perhaps help this disorder or that.'”

He believes legalization should not pass.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” said Dr. Voth. “It goes against good medicine. It goes against any kind of criteria for major changes in modern medicine. And I think there’s other ways to go at these various disorders.”

But for people like Lorri, she’ll try anything for a chance to keep her vision, a little longer.

For a look at a state by state breakdown on pot legalization, click here.