Perry-Lecompton to vote on new recreation commission Tuesday

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the Perry-Lecompton school district will vote on Tuesday on whether or not to establish a new recreation commission. The commission would look in to bringing recreational opportunities for kids, adults and seniors in the community.

The proposed commission would be a five person board with a yearly budget of around $70 thousand. This would come from raising a mill levy in the district. For a home worth $150 thousand this would mean $17.25 in additional taxes.

Click here for additional information on the proposal.