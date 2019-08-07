Perry-Lecompton votes against establishment of recreation commission

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the Perry-Lecompton area voted down a proposed recreation commission Tuesday evening.

The proposed commission would have been a five-person board with a yearly budget of around $70,000. This would come from raising a mill levy in the district. For a home worth $150,000 this would mean $17.25 in additional taxes.

More than 700 people turned out to vote, with over 62% of those voters rejecting the recreation commission.

