Person of interest in shooting identified by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person Topeka police believe was a “person of interest” has been identified as Adofo-Julius J. Smith, 19 of Topeka.


Smith is a person of interest in the shooting that occurred on Sept. 1 in the 1300 block of
SW Huntoon St.

Topeka police responded to a report of a shooting on Sept. 2, near the intersection of Southwest Huntoon Street and Southwest Lincoln Street.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Huntoon around 7:45 p.m where they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing in its early stage.

