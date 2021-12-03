10th annual Nativites & Noels features over 800 Nativity sets on display

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 10th annual Nativities and Noels is a free event that features over 800 nativities and live vocal and instrumental Christmas music performed by local musicians. Nativities are collected from members of the greater Topeka area community and represent a wide variety of cultures and backgrounds.

This year, Nativities and Noels will be in person and is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2401 SW Kingsrow Road in Topeka, KS.

Nativities will be on display Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 5th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.