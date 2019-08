The Capitol City Dog show will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the next two weeks. The Dog Show started on Friday, and will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 25th. The event is free to the public. The Show includes an all breed dog show, Pet Vendors and new this year, a Dog Dive outside the Events Center. For the Dog Dive, dogs are judged by the difficulty of the dive and how far they can jump before hitting the water. See more photos here.