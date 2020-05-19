190th Air Refueling Wing honors frontline workers with flyover

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing out of Forbes Field honored healthcare workers and first responders with a flyover Tuesday afternoon.

The air refueling tanker flew over Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence.

“This is our chance to honor and say thank you to health care workers and first responders in their fight against COVID-19 in the state of Kansas,” 190th Air Refueling Wing Commander Lt. Colonel Brian Budden said.

Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Robert Kenagy said the hospital is proud of the community and all those who have come together.