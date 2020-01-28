2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year receives new car

Whitney Morgan, an English language arts teacher at Wyandotte High School, Kansas City, Kansas was named the 2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year in November, 2019, during a special ceremony in Wichita. Whitney began her career as an English and ESOL teacher at Wyandotte High School in 2013. She received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 2012 from Kansas State University. She currently is working on obtaining her master’s degree in English from the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English in Middlebury, Vermont. Morgan is involved in several leadership roles and professional organizations, and she is a Stanford Graduate School of Education Hollyhock Fellow. Whitney will receive a Kansas Teacher of the Year Lifelong Learning Scholarship to attend participating universities free of charge as long as she continues teaching in Kansas; and The Hubbard Foundation Kansas Teacher of the Year Ambassadorship. She will receive the use of a rental car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car for Kansas Teacher of the Year travel.





















