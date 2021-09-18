2021 Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day breakfast benefits Topekans with disabilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s never too early to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and you can kick off the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day Saturday at the annual Blarney Breakfast, held at the Blind Tiger.

The Blarney Breakfast is a fundraising event for the Capper Foundation, the foundation is dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities. In Kansas, the group helps to bring therapy services, home, and community-based support, and resources to those with needs.

After the 2020 Blarney Breakfast was canceled, the Capper Foundation wanted to make up for that lost pot of gold by having a halfway to St. Paddy’s day celebration.

The Blarney Breakfast was held at the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Patrons enjoyed an all-you-can-eat breakfast with Blind Tiger brews, entertainment, and celebrity servers all for a great cause.

All proceeds benefit clients with disabilities at The Capper Foundation.