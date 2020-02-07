40th Annual Designers’ Showhouse ready for renovations of newest home

Child Care Aware of Northeast Kansas has purchased their 2020 Designers’ Showhouse with plans to have the home renovated by April 18th, 2020. This is the third home in three years, Child Care Aware has purchased with plans to renovate and resell. The home is scheduled to be completed by April 18th with a Patron party scheduled for April 17th. Renovations are provided by Contractors, Re-modelers and Interior Designers. This year’s home is located at 2855 SW Fairway Dr. The house was built in 1951 and features 5,800 sq. ft. with 5 bedrooms, a large kitchen/dining room, 4 bathrooms, a full basement, a Nanny’s quarters above the garage and a backyard that overlooks the Topeka Country Club Golf Course. Childcare Aware of Northeast Kansas provides a high-quality, affordable child care system. They support children’s growth, development and educational advancement and creates a positive economic impact for families and communities. For more information on Childcare Aware of Northeast Kansas go to https://east.ks.childcareaware.org/























































