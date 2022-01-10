5th annual St. Jude Dream Home under construction for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction for 2022.

The foundation and basement walls have been poured and the framing is scheduled to start this week. The HVAC systems will be installed later in January.

This new Dream Home will have:

An estimated 2,900 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 car garage

Large butler’s pantry and prep kitchen

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the

kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.



Key sponsors include: KSNT News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and

Bosch.