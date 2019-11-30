A Christmas Story the Musical opened at Topeka Civic Theatre on Friday

The Topeka Civic Theatre presents the 1940’s classic A Christmas Story. The TCT version of this 1940’s classic is being performed as a musical which originally opened on Broadway in November 2012. The play takes place in the 1940s in the town of Hohman, Indiana. The musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for an Official Red Ryder BB gun. Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. For more dates and times go to https://topekacivictheatre.com/a-christmas-story/















































































