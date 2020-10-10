“A Decade of NOTO” the North Kansas Avenue Art District turn 10 today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts District in north Topeka is celebrating their 10th anniversary Saturday. For the past 10 years, North Kansas Avenue has seen the addition of art galleries, antique shops, local restaurants and breweries and soon after the area became known as the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

“In 2010, I was involved in a newly formed NOTO Arts District Board,” said Barbara Waterman-Peters, founding member of the NOTO Arts District. “We were hoping to find some artists to come down to North Kansas Avenue, so I have watched this whole decade and I have been excited to see new people come in. People enjoy coming to NOTO and supporting what we feel is a very eclectic area.”

Saturday, the arts district will commemorate “The Decade of NOTO.” The NOTO Art Center will recount the early beginnings, highlight some key accomplishments and fill the 2040 time capsule. The day long celebration will recognize the NOTO art and history with special exhibits. interactive art activities in Redbud Park Pavilion and music by Chance Encounter.