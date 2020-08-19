A father-son duo keeps Brownbag Concert Series hopping with classic country

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership Downtown Brownbag Concert Series continued on Wednesday with the duo, Jangalang. Jangalang is a father and son duo that has been playing original songs for the past 14 years.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Jangalang plays a little bit of everything, including old country, modern country and classic rock. The duo includes, Garrett McCart – Vocals, Guitar, & Bass and Terry McCart – Keyboards & Vocals.

Next week’s Concert Series performers, the Blake Benton Band, will finish out this summer’s Concert Series.