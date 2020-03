One year ago today the Sumatran Tiger Cubs at the Topeka Zoo were allowed to venture outside for the first time. The cubs were born in October, 2018 and were 6 months old when allowed outside for the first time. They are now 18 months old. The cubs are named Bintang, Kansa Raja, Zayana and Badar. These are photos of the day they ventured outside for the first time on March, 20, 2019.