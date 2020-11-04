‘A Moment in Time’ is a documentary on the Pandemic and how Topeka has dealt with it

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery‘s latest exhibit, “A Moment in Time” is a documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic and world we live in today.

The world shut down in March 2020 and may never be quite the same. The Library gathered symbols and stories of 2020 to show how COVID-19 impacted and continues to impact Topeka and Shawnee County.

The exhibit displays our need for and creativity with masks; shows comparisons to the Spanish Flu of 1918; business, school and restaurant closures and the painful and unusual way we have to say goodbye to our loved ones who have passed on.

The Alice C. Sabatini art Gallery is located in the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and is open:

Monday–Friday

9 am to 9 pm

Saturday

9 am to 6 pm

Sunday

Noon to 9 pm