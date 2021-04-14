A peek at 2nd in Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch concert series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza ran another of its Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday featuring a new performer.

Kyle Austin took the stage in the latest edition, and was accompanied with refreshments from the Bobby’s Food Co. truck.

Austin is a Kansas-born musician. He was raised on traditional country music passed down from his grandfather. He moved to Lawrence straight out of high school and has been performing music since.

Upcoming concerts and food trucks at Evergy Plaza include:

April 21, 2021 Josh Vowell Blues Band Yeti Dog

April 28, 2021 Delta Haze Tod’s BBQ; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 5, 2021 Band Bobby’s Food Co.

May 12, 2021 Still Vertical Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 19, 2021 Matthew Mulnix Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021 Soul 2 Soul Bobby’s Food Co.

