A peek at 2nd in Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch concert series

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza ran another of its Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday featuring a new performer.

Kyle Austin took the stage in the latest edition, and was accompanied with refreshments from the Bobby’s Food Co. truck.

Austin is a Kansas-born musician. He was raised on traditional country music passed down from his grandfather. He moved to Lawrence straight out of high school and has been performing music since. 

Upcoming concerts and food trucks at Evergy Plaza include:

April 21, 2021    Josh Vowell Blues Band                   Yeti Dog

April 28, 2021    Delta Haze                                          Tod’s BBQ; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 5, 2021       Band                                                      Bobby’s Food Co.

May 12, 2021     Still Vertical                                        Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 19, 2021     Matthew Mulnix                                 Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021     Soul 2 Soul                                          Bobby’s Food Co.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories