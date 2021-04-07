A peek at first of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza brought back the Live @ Lunch Concert Series Wednesday.

The concert series features a different food truck and artist each Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This week’s featured artist was the TopCity Groove Band.

The following is the 2021 Entertainment and Food Truck Line-up for the Live @ Lunch Concert Series:

April 7, 2021 TopCity Groove Band Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

April 14, 2021 Kyle Austin Bobby’s Food Co.

April 21, 2021 Josh Vowell Blues Band Yeti Dog

April 28, 2021 Delta Haze Tod’s BBQ; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 5, 2021 Band Bobby’s Food Co.

May 12, 2021 Still Vertical Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 19, 2021 Matthew Mulnix Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021 Soul 2 Soul Bobby’s Food Co.