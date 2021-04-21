A peek at the third of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza ran another of its Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday featuring a past favorite, Bass Hertz Production.

Jesse Hermreck with Bass Hertz Productions said Bass Hertz caters to all events and even brings all their own equipment.

“We are a group of DJ’s from Topeka that love music and we provide entertainment for events including equipment, lights and anything that has to do with music.”

Upcoming concerts and food trucks at Evergy Plaza include:

April 21, 2021    Bass Hertz Productions                   Yeti Dog

April 28, 2021    Delta Haze                                          Tod’s BBQ; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 5, 2021       Band                                                      Bobby’s Food Co.

May 12, 2021     Still Vertical                                        Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 19, 2021     Matthew Mulnix                                 Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021     Soul 2 Soul                                          Bobby’s Food Co.

