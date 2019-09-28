Aaron Douglas Art Fair is this Saturday

The 14th annual Aaron Douglas Art Fair was held on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Aaron Douglas Art park located at 12th and Lane. Since the first fair in 2006, the art fair’s influence and popularity continues to grow. Aaron Douglas, born in Topeka, Ks. in 1899 was an American painter, illustrator and visual arts educator. He was a major figure in the Harlem Renaissance. He developed his art career painting murals and creating illustrations that addressed social issues around race and segregation in the United States. The featured artist for this year’s Art Fair is Scott Weir of Top City Fox Guitars.













































