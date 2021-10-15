Addams Family now playing at Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Addams Family is playing at the Topeka Civic Theatre. The Addams Family is for a family audience, the play is put on by a younger cast and is currently playing in the OldFather Theatre.

The play is Directed by Cassie Hermes, Music Director, Ashley Young, and Chorographer, Clare Widen.

The play celebrates the wackiness in every family. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met.

She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Additional shows are,

Saturday, Oct 16 – 7:00 PM

– 7:00 PM Sunday, Oct 17 – 2:00 PM