Advisors Excel employees now working from home

Cody Foster, co-founder of Advisors Excel, 2950 SW McClure Rd., talks about the impact of the Coronavirus on his business. Their office is practicing social distancing with the few employees still working in the office. The majority of his employees are now working from home, which adds a new twist on doing business as usual. Communication between employees has been a challenge along with providing computers and telephones to employees who are now working at home. Advisors Excel is a full-service financial business that serves the annuity, life and wealth segments of business.




















