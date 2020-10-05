Advisors Excel’s new office complex offers employees additional work space, workout center and future cafeteria

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Advisors Excel campus at Gage Center was completed in April of this year. It offers additional space for its employees.

“We just needed more space. We were maxed out at our McClure office,” said Amy Klotz, Chief Financial Officer with Advisors Excel. “Right now about 65% of our employees are onsite but that changes daily. We plan to renovate Annie’s place into a cafeteria for our employees and we have other plans for the old Bullfrogs building and the strip mall next door, but those plans are on hold for right now.”

Advisors Excel is a marketing consultant company that offers annuities, life insurance, Medicare solutions and wealth management. Their headquarters is located at 2950 SW McClure Rd. in Topeka.