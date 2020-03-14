Alice in Wonderland Jr. is playing at Helen Hocker Theater

Breaking News
TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Alice in Wonderland Jr. is currently playing at Helen Hocker Theater in Gage Park. The play is based on the 1951 Disney movie “Alice in Wonderland”.

Alice’s journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game! Show times are Saturday, March 14th, 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, March 15th, 2pm.

