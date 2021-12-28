Alice Sabitini Art Gallery explores the color Blue

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery in the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is home to the newest art exhibit, BLUE.

The exhibit explores the depths of the color blue, from a light robin’s egg blue to the rich “new blue” and highlights the library’s art collection of paintings, ceramics, photographs, glass, artists books and fabrics.

The also exhibit has a “Shadow Wall” for guests where guests can play and have fun with their shadows on the interactive blue wall.

The exhibit is open from Dec. 10th, 2021 to Feb. 27th, 2022

Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 9:00 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 31st & Jan.1st.