American Business Women’s Association Career Chapter provides support for women in business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Business Women’s Association began when on September 22, 1949, Shirley Cupp, Irma Beisel, Frances Stuckey and Mr. Hilary Bufton Jr. met in a coffee shop in downtown Kansas City to incorporate the American Business Women’s Association.

ABWA Career Chapter’s President, Betty Barker said, “The mission of the ABWA is to encourage women of diverse backgrounds to come together as a group and receive personal and professional avenues for growth.”

The ABWA Career Chapter meets monthly. This month’s meeting was held at Zimmerman & Zimmerman Law Firm in downtown Topeka. This month’s guest speaker was Megan Jones with Jones Advisory Group. Go to their Facebook page or their website.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.