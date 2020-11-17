American Business Women’s Association Career Chapter takes a look back on women’s suffrage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Business Women’s Association Career Chapter meets monthly, currently at Zimmerman & Zimmerman Law Firm in downtown Topeka.

In this month’s meeting, the group took a look back at women’s suffrage.

“Today we are doing a last hooray to celebrate 2020 which is 100 years for women and the right to vote,” said Angel Zimmerman, Career Chapter president. “After COVID, we plan to do a lot of celebrations next year and we are calling it 100 plus 1.”

To join the Career Chapter or to learn more about the organization go to their Facebook page or their website.