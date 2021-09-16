American Cancer Society holds Topeka fundraiser for upcoming Corks & Forks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Cancer Society of Topeka held a ‘pre-party’ Thursday evening in the Townsite Plaza event center to help raise funds for January’s Corks & Forks.

“We are celebrating our Corks & Forks pre-party tonight. This is our kickoff event for our fundraising efforts. We are here to recruit sponsors, build excitement and let everyone know what to look forward to in January,” said Melissa Elliott, Corks & Forks volunteer chair.

“Corks & Forks is an event put on through the American Cancer Society and we raise funds that stay local in Northeast Kansas for cancer patients and their families.” said Stacy Ricks, Corks & Forks volunteer.

The American Cancer Society’s Corks & Forks will be held on Saturday, January 29th at the Topeka Country Club. All participants must be 21 and the event will have a “Prom Through The Decades” Theme.

The American Cancer Society provides:

Patient services

Support groups

Social services

Medical equipment

Wigs and prostheses

Transportation

Lodging

Financial programs