American Cancer Society’s Couture for Cancer goes virtual for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Cancer Society’s 17th annual Couture for Cancer will be a virtual event for 2021.

“Couture for Cancer is a unique event in the community that combines fashion with compassion. It’s an event that raises funds for the American Cancer Society.” Stephanie Weiter, American Cancer Society Associate Director of Development.

“The event is on Saturday March 6th. We will be streaming live at 4:00 p.m. on our website, which is https://Couture2021.givesmart.com. The biggest difference this year is we are not able to gather and we will not have our runway show, but we still have a lot of auction items to bid on.”

“All the funds raised go to the American Cancer Society’s programs, like patient service programs, detection and treatment programs, research and our advocacy programs.”

“Bidding is open now. You can go to https://Couture2021.givesmart.com and start bidding. We have a lot of unique items to bid on, which is what our event is known for.”

Some photos depicted here are from 2020.