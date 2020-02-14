American Heart Association serves Breakfast In Red

Closings and Delays
The American Heart Association held their annual Breakfast in Red Friday morning at The Brownstone in North Topeka. The event is held each year to raise awareness to women’s health and women’s heart Disease. Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, more than all cancers combined. 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Danielle Norwood, radio personalty was emcee for the morning event. Dr. Ashley Mann, Cardio Vascular/ Thoracic Surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus was guest speaker.

