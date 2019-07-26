American Legion Baseball Plays at Bettis Sports Complex

Country singer Rusty Rierson and the Forever Young Band were the high lite of the Shawnee County Fair Concert on Friday night at the Stormont Vail Event Center. Opening for Rusty was Beauty and the McBeest playing their Folk Music to an energetic fair crowd. Rusty Rierson is a native of Leon, Ks. Rusty grew up on the family farm and while pursuing a degree at Kansas State University got into country music. In 2007 Rusty won the "Colgate Country Showdown" and placed in the top 15 nationally and in 2011 signed with his first record label. Rusty's music plays tribute to George Strait and Don Williams as well as his own tunes. He has played at rodeos, barrel races, and horse events all over the Midwest, including at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in 2009. The Fair continues on Saturday with a pickle eating contest, pedal tractor pulling contest and more.