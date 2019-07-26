American Legion Baseball Plays at Bettis Sports Complex

The American Legion State Baseball Tournament is being held in Topeka over the weekend at the Bettis Sports Complex. The teams competing in the State tournament include the Larned Junior Legion Post 106 Indians, Newton Junior Knights Post 2, Topeka Washburn Rural Kansas Senators Junior Post 421, Topeka West Kansas Senators Junior Post 421, Great Bend Post 180 Braves, Salina Hawks Post 62, Iola Indians Post 15 and the Marysville Post 163 Juniors. On Friday afternoon the Washburn Rural Kansas Senators Junior Post 421 and the Newton Junior Knights Post 2 played for the final spot in the Quarterfinals to be played on Saturday. Competion began on Wednesday and the top four teams left in the tournament, the Larned Junior Legion Post 106 Indians, Iola Indians Post 15, Salina Hawks Post 62 and the Topeka Washburn Rural Kansas Senators Junior Post 421 will play Saturday for the Championship. The American Legion Post 421 in Topeka sponsored the Topeka teams along with Parrish Hotels and Senator Anthony Henseley, among others.