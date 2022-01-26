Anastasia opens Thursday night at Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anastasia opens Thursday evening at Washburn Rural High School.

Anastasia is a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. She is pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her. She eventually enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic journey to help her find home, love, and family.

The play is based on the 1997 animated movie by the same name. The movie won academy awards in 1998 for best movie, best song, and best-animated feature.

The play opens on Thursday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Additional showtimes are,

Friday, January 28th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 29th, 7:00 p.m.

All tickets are reserved for socially-distanced seating, masks are required.

For tickets go to warutheatre.org/ticketing