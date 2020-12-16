Health care worker Andrew Barnes receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health held a news briefing Wednesday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Center to explain how the COVID-19 vaccine would be administrated to the public.

Stormont Vail Health CEO, Robert Kenagy, M.D., along with Sridevi Donepudi, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical quality officer, and Clifton Jones, M.D., vice president, sub-specialty services gave a brief explanation on the procedures for administrating the vaccine.

Nurse Practioner Andrew Barnes and RN Julie Snyder were the first Topeka recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Stormont Vail Events Center will be the Topeka site for receiving the COVID -19 vaccine when it is readily available.