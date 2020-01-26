AnnaLee & the Lucky So and So’s heat up White Concert Hall with KC Swing Band Music

Topeka’s On Stage brought the KC Swing Band, Anna Lee and the Lucky So and Sos to White Concert Hall Saturday night. On Stage Live is the oldest non-profit performing arts organization in the Topeka area, providing live, affordable, cultural entertainment and educational experiences to all audiences. AnnaLee & The Lucky So and Sos have been playing dance music in the Kansas City region for over ten years. They perform most weekends in the Power and Light District and The Plaza in Downtown Kansas City. They also play at the Zona Rosa during the summer music series, and at private functions all over the metropolitan Kansas City area. The Topeka Swing Dance Club provided dance entertainment during the concert. Opening for Anna Lee was Blues singer Cleveland Blue, accompanied by Jim West on guitar. For more On Stage Live concert dates go to https://www.onstagelive.org/about













































