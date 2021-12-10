Area 4th graders invited to an early performance of Ballet Midwest’s Nutcracker Ballet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest invited all area 4th graders to an early production of the Nutcracker Ballet Friday morning at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“We are so excited to welcome school children to our benefit performance. We invited all area 4th graders as our target audience as well as nursing homes and special needs groups to see the Nutcracker Ballet for free today.” Lacee Sandgren, Artistic Director at ballet Midwest.

Over 1,000 4th graders from area schools attended the 40th annual Nutcracker Ballet Friday morning.

The Nutcracker Ballet will open Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances will be,

Saturday – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 1:30 p.m.