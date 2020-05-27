Auburn Washburn School district distributes fresh produce

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Auburn Washburn School District gave out over 800 cases of fresh produce Wednesday morning.

More than 800 cars lined up to get the fresh food, thanks to a partnership with the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Brian White with Auburn Washburn Schools says, “We have about 880 boxes of fresh produce and we will distribute them all. The produce comes through a program from the USDA”.

White added this note about last week’s food giveaway. “The fresh vegetables and fruit were gone in less than an hour. The school district plans to hold more food distributions in the future, should there be a need”.