Auburn-Washburn Schools giving out breakfast and lunch to go

LAWRENCE, KAN. (KSNT) - Hilary Garret, Manhattan, Ks. was crowned the 2020 Miss Wheelchair Kansas Sunday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence. The mission of the MWKS program is to annually select one woman who can successfully advocate, educate, and empower all people on a state level. This annual event selects the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas. Miss Garrett will have the opportunity to travel throughout the state educating various groups about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her voice and platform with the community through presentations, public appearances, and interaction with the media. Special guest at Sunday's crowning was Miss Wheelchair America, Hilary Muehlberger, Greenwood, Mo. Isabel Einwich, Wichita, Ks. was crowned the 2020 Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas. Mistress of Ceremonies was KSNT News Anchor Brittany Moore. McKenzi Davis, KSNT News Reporter, was a judge for the event.