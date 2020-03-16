Auburn-Washburn Schools giving out breakfast and lunch to go

All Auburn-Washburn schools are closed and all activities are canceled through Sunday, March 29 by order of the Shawnee County Health Department. Pauline Central Primary Elementary School, 6625 SW Westview Road, is offering grab and go breakfast and lunch sacks for all students ages 1-18, beginning Monday and continuing through this week. Pickup time is from 9:00 – 10:30 am. A canopy will be set up outside so students / families can pick up without entering the school. Pauline South Elementary School is also helping Pauline Central Primary Elementary in this week long endeavor.