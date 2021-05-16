Auburn-Washburn Schools hold 103rd high school commencement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn School District held the 103rd high school commencement in Landon Arena on Sunday evening.

“Welcome to the 103rd annual Commencement exercise for Washburn Rural High School.” Ed Raines, Washburn Rural High School Principal. “This celebration is held to recognize the students of the class of 2021 whose achievements will forever be a part of Washburn Rural.”

Graduates were able to invite guests to their 2021 graduation as Stormont Vail Event Center has not placed a limit on the number of people that may attend.

460 graduates received their diplomas during the Commencement ceremony.

Guests were encouraged to enter the Stormont Vail Events Center from S.W. 21st Street and exit onto Topeka Blvd. when the graduation ended.