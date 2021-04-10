“Awakening the Senses” opens Saturday in Kay McFarland Japanese Garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, located in the Topeka Zoo, is welcoming in spring and celebrating life by hosting a two-month-long event in April and May with a variety of activities and events.

From Arts and Crafts to Yoga and Art and Wine classes, the Garden will have a calendar of events for all ages.

Opening day at the Garden will include, Three Trails Taiko drum group performing, Washburn’s Sociology & Anthropology Department helping with activities throughout the day, a formal Tea Ceremony and Calligraphy presentation, Kimono and Samurai Armor display, Crane Sculpture debut, and a variety of vendors lining the Zoo.

The Garden will have a multitude of activities to experience while you walk through and discover the beauty of the Japanese Garden.

Upcoming events at the Garden include a children’s day, Yoga, ZENfindel Art Classes, dried flower classes, watercolor classes, and a Ballet performance by Kansas Ballet.

Click here for more information on upcoming events at the Topeka Zoo and Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.