Axe & Ale offering winter league tournaments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Axe & Ale, Topeka’s newest form of entertainment, is beginning its winter tournament schedule.

“Here at Axe & Ale we have a regular league with pairs of two that partner for an eight week league.,” Tom Cox said, co-owner of Axe & Ale. “Each week they play three different games. The team with the best two out of three wins, wins that week.”

Teams can sign up on the Axe & Ale website to join a league, or individuals can come in and spend the evening throwing an axe at a wooden target. Tournaments are on Tuesday nights with teams of two competing against others.

Axe & Ale is located in Downtown Topeka at 115th S.E. 6th Ave.