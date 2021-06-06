Baby Shark Live! makes a splash at the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Baby Sharks Live! entertained the young and not so young Sunday afternoon at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, a new, fully immersive concert experience is debuting at several locations across North America this summer.



The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages enjoyed Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance, and of course, Baby Shark!

The next major show at the Stormont vail Events Center will be the Hank Williams Jr. Concert on July 10th at 7:00 p.m.



