Ballet Midwest presents Don Quixote at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest performed its springtime play “Don Quixote” Saturday evening at Evergy Plaza.

The play was scheduled for a late spring performance but because of coronavirus, it postponed to Saturday.

The ballet is an adaptation of the novel by the same name. It revolves around the adventures of a noble from La Mancha named Alonso Quixano. He reads so many chivalric romances, he loses his mind and decides to become a knight-errant, reviving chivalry and serve his nation, under the name Don Quixote de la Mancha.

In the end, the beaten and battered Don Quixote forswears all the chivalric truths he followed so fervently and dies from fever and with his death the knights-errant become extinct.

