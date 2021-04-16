Ballet Midwest’s Cinderella playing at TPAC over weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest’s Cinderella ballet performance is now showing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Cinderella is played by Kaya Pyle for the Friday and Saturday performances and Sophie Cather for the late Saturday and Sunday Performances.

Prince Charming is played by Drew Huskey for the Friday and Saturday performances and Malcolm Davis for the late Saturday and Sunday performances.

Cinderella, the daughter of an impoverished country gentleman, lost her mother when she was still quite young. Her good-hearted but weak father married again, but his second wife also died, leaving him with her two daughters from a previous marriage. These nasty creatures terrorize him and Cinderella, whom they have reduced to a scullery maid. All day long Cinderella is made to sweep, clean and polish.

The Fairy Godmother tells Cinderella that, as a reward for her kindness, she shall go to the ball in the most beautiful dress of all. But she also warns her that she must leave before the clock strikes midnight, or all the magic charms will fade away and Cinderella will be a scullery maid once more.



The Prince is charmed by her beauty, and offers her oranges, the rarest fruit in his realm. The guests disperse and the Prince and Cinderella, left alone, declare their love for each other. The waltz resumes and, caught up in the dance, Cinderella forgets the Fairy Godmother’s warning.

Suddenly, the clock strikes midnight and Cinderella rushes from the palace, losing one of her slippers on the stairs. Dismayed, the Prince picks up the slipper and vows he will find the girl he loves.

Show times are:

Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 1:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18, 1:30 p.m.