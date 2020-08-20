Barrel racing keeps Domer Arena busy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Domer Livestock Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center held a local barrel race event Wednesday evening with over 20 riders participating in the midweek event.

Barrel racing is generally considered a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels for the fastest time. It combines the horse’s athletic ability and the horsemanship skills of a rider in order to safely and successfully maneuver the horse around the barrels.

The next barrel racing event at the Domer Arena is set for Saturday, September 5th.

